MP CM woos Punjab investors, gets proposals worth 15,606 crore

In a significant push to boost industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh, state’s chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday held a high-profile interactive session with over 400 industrialists in Ludhiana. The event, titled “Investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh”, was aimed at strengthening business ties between the two states and showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly environment. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacting with industrialists in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The outreach efforts bore immediate results with the Madhya Pradesh government receiving investment proposals worth ₹15,606 crore, potentially generating over 20,000 jobs.

During the meeting, CM Yadav extended a direct invitation to Ludhiana’s business leaders to establish industrial units in Madhya Pradesh. He assured them of comprehensive government support and a stable, transparent policy framework that promotes ease of doing business.

“Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have many things in common. The wheat crops from both states are renowned worldwide. Just like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh too has a rich agricultural and industrial culture,” said Yadav. He emphasised that the state government is committed to providing a healthy and secure atmosphere for businesses to flourish.

The session drew participation from major sectors including textiles, garments, auto parts, fasteners, engineering, machine tools, cycles, and sports goods. Industrialists engaged in one-on-one meetings with the CM and his team to discuss opportunities, investment facilitation, and proposed partnerships.

The CM also informed the participants about Madhya Pradesh’s 18 new investor-centric policies, infrastructure projects, the single-window clearance system, and cluster-based development initiatives. He made a strong pitch for the PM Mitra Textile Park and emerging hubs such as Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram as investment destinations.

He also stated that electricity rates in Madhya Pradesh are competitive and regulatory procedures are being simplified to make them investor-friendly. He clarified that major projects are also coming up in the solar and power sectors in the state. If any environmental clearances are pending at the central government level, the Madhya Pradesh government will make efforts to expedite them on its own level.

Senior industrialists and business group heads including Suchita Oswal Jain (vice-chairperson, Vardhman Group), Rajinder Gupta (chairman, Trident Group), Sanjeev Kalra (MD, Deepak Fasteners), Sanjeev Pahwa (MD, Ralson Group), Dinesh Oswal (MD, Nahar Group), and Subhash Chander Ralhan (president, FIEO) were present and shared their views on collaboration opportunities.

Key associations like Apparel Export Promotion Council, (AEPC), Jain International Trade organisation (JITO), (Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings) CICU, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO), and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also extended support to Madhya Pradesh’s investment vision, promising to encourage their members to explore ventures in the state.

Apart from the dialogue, CM Yadav also toured key industrial units in Ludhiana, including Vardhman Textiles, Deepak Fasteners, and Trident Group. The visits gave insights into modern manufacturing, worker training systems, and quality control practices.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ guiding the national roadmap, Dr Yadav reiterated that Madhya Pradesh is now emerging as a trusted, competitive destination for investment. He invited Ludhiana’s business community to actively participate in shaping this journey of industrial and economic growth.