MP Jindal seeks food testing lab in K’shetra

While speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing budget session, BJP Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal on Thursday urged the union government to establish a food testing laboratory in Kurukshetra under the “One District, One Lab” initiative. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Naveen Jindal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking during the question hour, he said, “To protect public health and ensure consumer rights, every district must have access to a proper food testing infrastructure. Kurukshetra, being a major agricultural and growing urban district, is an ideal location for such a facility.”

This demand comes in continuation of the MP’s earlier interventions in the Parliament, where he strongly advocated for transparent front and back labelling on food products and regulation of ultra-refined seed oils.

Responding to his demand, Union minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Chirag Paswan acknowledged the demand and assured that the proposal to set up a lab in Kurukshetra will be positively considered.

He confirmed that the ministry will take suitable action in the matter.

Jindal welcomed the minister’s response.