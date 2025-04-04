Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Jindal seeks food testing lab in K’shetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 04, 2025 06:36 AM IST

This demand comes in continuation of the MP’s earlier interventions in the Parliament, where he strongly advocated for transparent front and back labelling on food products and regulation of ultra-refined seed oils.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing budget session, BJP Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal on Thursday urged the union government to establish a food testing laboratory in Kurukshetra under the “One District, One Lab” initiative.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Naveen Jindal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Naveen Jindal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking during the question hour, he said, “To protect public health and ensure consumer rights, every district must have access to a proper food testing infrastructure. Kurukshetra, being a major agricultural and growing urban district, is an ideal location for such a facility.”

This demand comes in continuation of the MP’s earlier interventions in the Parliament, where he strongly advocated for transparent front and back labelling on food products and regulation of ultra-refined seed oils.

Responding to his demand, Union minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Chirag Paswan acknowledged the demand and assured that the proposal to set up a lab in Kurukshetra will be positively considered.

He confirmed that the ministry will take suitable action in the matter.

Jindal welcomed the minister’s response.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MP Jindal seeks food testing lab in K’shetra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On