MP Ravneet Bittu direct officials to speed up projects, streamline Ludhiana’s traffic

Chairing the meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) on Tuesday, member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu directed the authorities to speed up development projects, take steps to streamline movement of traffic in the city and develop sustainable infrastructure. MP Ravneet Bittu during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The meeting of DISHA was held at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional municipal commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Punjab Pollution Control Board chief engineer Pardeep Gupta, traffic expert Rahul Verma and officials of different departments including civic body, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, police among others participated in the meeting.

Bittu reviewed different projects during the meeting including the ₹650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah, projects being taken up under Smart City Mission among other projects.

Discussions were also held to streamline the movement of traffic especially during the festive season and what steps can be taken to ensure smooth movement of traffic with the elevated road (Ferozepur road) project being completed in phases. The civic body officials were directed to install LED street lights at all the dark points of the city.

During the meeting, Bittu also directed the PPCB officials to keep a regular check on dyeing industry dumping untreated waste in the buddha nullah and take strict steps against the violators.

Further, the civic body officials were directed to take strict action against illegal constructions and take concrete steps to improve solid waste management in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Bittu said regular meetings of DISHA are held to review the projects being taken up in the city.

