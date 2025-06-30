MP report card| Malvinder Kang bats for more training sessions for new members

How do you look at your experience in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha? MP Malvinder Singh Kang

My experience during the first year has been great. Since the Lok Sabha is the highest decision-making body in the country, and great personalities like BR Ambedkar have been members of this august House, being a part of it is a great responsibility as well. I am grateful to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for giving me the opportunity to draw attention to matters concerning Punjab and my constituency.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

It was a good year for me. I was able to raise important issues such as the incarceration of ‘Sikh prisoners’, the increase in international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, and my state’s tremendous contribution to sports. I have also been nominated as a member of the Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

The number of sittings of the House during the year was satisfactory. I got ample opportunity to participate in the proceedings. However, I feel that more training sessions should be held for new members, particularly on the procedures, rules, and regulations of the Lower House. One training session was organised, but holding more would yield better results.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

Though a member can raise issues of public importance in many different ways, I found participation in debates on the President’s address, the budget, bills and other important issues to be the most effective to put across one’s, or the party’s point of view. Advance preparation and clarity of thought are important.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year, and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

During the election campaign, a major concern among the people was absentee MPs who did not show up for two to three years after getting elected. I have tried to change this perception by regularly meeting the people of my constituency to take feedback and understand their problems so I can raise their issues in Parliament. I have been regularly meeting the central ministers to secure projects and funds under various schemes for the area. For instance, 19 people suffering from serious ailments like cancer have received financial assistance from a central scheme for treatment. Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), development works totalling ₹5 crore — the full allocation for the first year — have been recommended. In addition to making all-out efforts to fully utilise the MPLADS funds, my endeavour will be to improve the infrastructure and facilities in my constituency with the support of both state and central governments.