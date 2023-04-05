Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tenure as Rajya Sabha MP wasted, says Seechewal

Tenure as Rajya Sabha MP wasted, says Seechewal

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 05, 2023 01:20 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has written a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman over the stalled proceedings of the Parliament

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has written a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman over the stalled proceedings of the Parliament due to an uproar between the ruling and Opposition parties.

Seechewal said his purpose of coming to the Upper House was to raise his voice in the Parliament on environmental, health, education and philanthropic issues. (HT Photo)
Seechewal said his purpose of coming to the Upper House was to raise his voice in the Parliament on environmental, health, education and philanthropic issues. (HT Photo)

Seechewal said his purpose of coming to the Upper House was to raise his voice in the Parliament on environmental, health, education and philanthropic issues.

“Surprisingly, only over four-hour work has been done since March 29. The dream for which I came to the House has started to crumble. We feel that our tenure as MPs has been wasted,” said Seechewal. He said they worked at ground-level and thousands of people were involved in their operations.

