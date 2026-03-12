MP Tewari takes up safety concerns on Delhi-Chandigarh rail route in Lok Sabha

Manish Tewari, member of Parliament from Chandigarh, on Wednesday raised concerns in the Lok Sabha regarding the safety of the railway track on the Delhi-Chandigarh railway route. He asked multiple questions to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about reports of excessive bouncing, swaying and instability of trains on certain stretches of the route. The Chandigarh MP also asked whether complaints about such issues had been received in the past one year and what action had been taken by the railway authorities. (HT Photo for representation)

Tewari sought to know whether the government was aware of safety concerns related to track conditions and whether such issues had been reported on premium trains such as the Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express.

He also asked whether complaints about such issues had been received in the past one year and what action had been taken by the railway authorities. The MP further asked if any technical inspection, track maintenance audit or safety review had been conducted on the corridor, and what corrective steps were being taken to improve track quality and ensure passenger safety.

Responding to the queries, Vaishnaw said safety of train operations was given the highest priority by Indian Railways. He stated that the Chandigarh-Delhi route was inspected and maintained according to provisions laid down in the Indian Railways Permanent Way Manual and was safe for trains to run at permitted speeds.

The minister shared that railway tracks were regularly inspected through daily patrolling, on-foot inspection, trolley inspection and footplate or rear-window inspections by officials. In addition, the health of track geometry is monitored through track recording cars and the oscillation monitoring system, which were deployed across the entire railway network to detect irregularities and ensure timely maintenance.

He added that strengthening, modernisation and upgrade of track infrastructure was a continuous process on Indian Railways. Measures include the use of strong 60 kg rails with higher tensile strength, pre-stressed concrete sleepers with elastic fastening, advanced welding technologies such as flash butt welding and mechanised track maintenance using high-output machines. Modern equipment like rail grinding machines and track laying machines are also being deployed to improve reliability.

Vaishnaw said the implementation of advanced monitoring systems, data-based track management and regular inspections had significantly improved track safety and riding quality. As a result of sustained safety measures, consequential train accidents had reduced sharply from 135 in 2014-15 to only 14 in 2025-26 (up to February 28).