MP Arora’s driver hit by speeding bike in Ludhiana, injured

A head constable deputed as a driver with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora was injured after an allegedly speeding bike hit him on Jamalpur Road. He, along with constable Balwinder Singh, went to Jamalpur to receive guests of the MP Sanjeev Arora when the bike hit them. (HT File)

The policeman suffered a fracture in his leg and was admitted to a hospital. The Jamalpur police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the bike’s driver, identified as Mohit Kumar of Labour Colony, Jamalpur.

The victim, head constable Jagdeep Singh, is a resident of Shiv Colony in Haryana’s Karnal. The victim said that he is from the Punjab Armed Police and is deputed with MP Sanjeev Arora as a driver.

He, along with constable Balwinder Singh, went to Jamalpur to receive guests of the MP. While he was waiting for the guests to come out, a speeding bike coming from Kohara side hit him. Jagdeep Singh said that he suffered a fracture on his right leg and was rushed to a hospital. The accused escaped from the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer from Jamalpur police station, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is yet to be arrested.