MP gang gets active in Ludhiana again as wedding season begins

With the onset of the wedding season, a notorious gang from Madhya Pradesh known for stealing cash and gold from marriage functions, has resurfaced again in the city, officials aware of the matter said. Camera outside the resort captured the accused escaping in an auto-rickshaw. (HT File)

Officials said that thefts were reported at two marriage functions in the district and the gang from MP was suspected to be behind the incidents.

In the first case, the Dehlon police booked three men from MP for allegedly stealing a bag of cash from a wedding at a resort in Ranian village in Dehlon. The accused, identified as Ghanaiya Lal, Baadak and Vishal alias Sony, were caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras while stealing the bag.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a complaint by Sikandar Singh, 56, a resident of Ranian village.

In his complaint, Sikandar Singh said he found the bag containing cash and ‘shagun’ envelopes missing from his daughter Mandeep Kaur’s wedding.

He added that when the resort manager checked the CCTV footage, the suspects were seen stealing the bag. Another camera outside the resort captured the accused escaping in an auto-rickshaw.

Sikandar Singh then informed the police.

Dehlon station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gagandeep Singh confirmed that this gang was earlier active in the city as well and multiple similar incidents reported.

“We identified the suspects using images from a previous case, when the gang’s members was arrested. They are known to target wedding events during the season, stealing cash and valuables,” said the inspector.

In the second case, a bag of cash and gold were stolen from a wedding at a marriage palace near Jandiali village on Chandigarh Road.

The Focal Point police registered a case against unidentified accused. The CCTV footage showed a teenage boy fleeing with the bag.

Samrala resident Navdeep Singh said in his complaint that during his elder brother’s wedding, a bag containing cash, a gold necklace and two gold rings went missing.

ASI Balbeer Singh, the investigating officer at Focal Point police station, said that a teenage boy was captured on CCTV cameras while escaping with the bag. He added the police suspect that the same MP gang is be behind the theft. “We are verifying the gang’s involvement,” he added.