MP Report Card | More time for discussions will increase productivity of the House, says Congress MP Amar Singh

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at second-time MP Dr Amar Singh’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. Congress MP Amar Singh. (ANI)

How do you look at your experience in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha?

It has been largely positive. Congress has aggressively raised public issues and held the government accountable, although the ruling party continues to try to circumvent parliamentary traditions wherever possible. Congress allowed me to speak up on major issues, and I used my time on the floor of the House to raise public, national and state-level issues.

What was the high point of the year for you personally or your party in the House?

I try to raise as many issues concerning my constituency and Punjab in every session. One feels satisfied when one forces the government to act on an important issue, whatever it may be. In terms of speeches, I felt satisfied with my reply on the Union Budget last year, where I was able to highlight the different priorities the Union government has for the billionaires and the common citizens. Besides that, I was part of a delegation of all party MPs on ‘Operation Sindoor’ to brief the world about terrorism, and I did duty for the nation.

Dr Amar Singh was part of a delegation of all party MPs on ‘Operation Sindoor’ to brief the world about terrorism. (HT)

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

Certainly not. Unfortunately, the number of Lok Sabha sittings is going down over time. The productivity of the House would be far higher if there were more time for discussion of important public matters. At the same time, people vote for their representatives to raise their issues. But less sitting over the years means that the scope for individual MPs to raise their constituency-specific issues is getting affected.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

It depends on the nature of the issue. Zero hour is generally quite effective for constituency-related issues. At the same time, discussions on specific bills give members an opportunity to raise issues pertaining to that sector.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year, and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

I have been able to get various critical projects sanctioned, especially those pertaining to railways and national highways. Upgradation work has started on the Khanna rail station. Incomplete flyovers along the Kharar-Ludhiana highway have finally been approved after years of delay. New bridges have been sanctioned on the main canals to replace old narrow ones. The priority is to get work started on the Doraha railway overbridge, which I got approved in March 2024. At the same time, the Halwara airport project is near completion. I am following up on starting flights as soon as possible. While a lot of historically pending projects were completed by me last term, the constituency needs a government medical college and a government university, and the Union Government is yet to sanction a special project to develop Fatehgarh Sahib as an international religious tourism destination. I have raised the issue multiple times and shall continue to do so.