Mughal Road closed after fresh snow

The Mughal Road was closed after fresh snowfall in the mountains of Pir Panjal, officials said. The road connects Kashmir Valley with Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu. Mughal Road connects Kashmir Valley with Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu. (HT File)

Officials said the road was closed at the light snowfall on Rajouri side made the travel conditions dangerous.

An official of the traffic control room said that traffic was plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway, although the weather was cloudy.

The weather turned cloudy across the Kashmir valley with chances of rainfall by the evening.

An official of the meteorological department said that the rains have also started in higher reaches of north Kashmir. “The rains have started in the ski resort of Gulmarg. It is cloudy in the rest of the places,” he said.

The department has predicted rains and snowfall during the night and also on Friday.

“Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain over plains and light snow over higher reaches towards late afternoon/ evening till November 10,” a MeT department update said. It added that between November 11 to 18, the weather is expected to be mainly dry.

