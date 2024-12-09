Mughal Road closed after fresh snowfall on higher reaches

Kashmir’s mountainous regions experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday resulting in closure of Mughal road which connects south Kashmir with Pir Panjal region of Jammu division. Kupwara recorded a temperature 0.1 degree Celsius after fresh snowfall on Sunday. (PTI)

Officials said that Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Rajouri-Poonch districts, and Sinthan road, connecting Anantnag with Kishtwar, was closed following the snowfall over Pir Panjal mountains.

“Traffic movement stopped on Mughal Road and Sinthan road due to fresh snowfall. People are advised to avoid travelling on Mughal Road and Sinthan Road until the road becomes passable,” traffic police said in an update on ‘X’.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that North Kashmir and Pir Panjal region received fresh snowfall owing to a weak western disturbance hovering over the region.

The snowfall was experienced in Kupwara, the ski resort of Gulmarg and over Pir ki Gali.

“As expectedly, there was light snowfall over the higher reaches owing to a feeble western disturbance,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The plains were mainly dry with cloudy weather. The summer capital Srinagar witnessed a cloudy afternoon with low temperatures.

“It is unlikely that Srinagar will witness any snowfall. Till December 18, there is nothing significant as far as major precipitation is concerned,” he said.

The MeT in an update said that the current weather system will continue on Monday as well. “On Monday, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain over few areas of plains & hilly areas of Jammu Division & light snow (higher reaches) over few places of Kashmir Division,” it said.

December 10 and 11 will be generally dry followed by some isolated precipitation. “On December 12, generally cloudy weather may bring light snow over isolated higher reaches,” it said.

The minimum temperatures were relatively better than the last few days owing to the snowfall and cloudy sky but were still below zero.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded -0.5°C, Qazigund -1.0°C, Pahalgam -2.8°C and Gulmarg -3.4°C. Kupwara and Kokernag were above zero to settle at 0.1°C and 0.4°C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Cold weather conditions had intensified in Kashmir on Friday as the valley recorded the coldest night of the season with night temperature dropping in Srinagar to a low of -4.1°C.