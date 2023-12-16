Mughal road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

The Mughal Road was closed for traffic on Saturday after light snowfall in the mountains of Kashmir, including at the ski resort of Gulmarg after a weak western disturbance hit the region, officials said. The lowest temperature was recorded in the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, at -5.1°C, followed by Konibal at -4.5°C (HT File Photo)

Mughal Road connects south Kashmir’s Shopian to Jammu division’s Rajouri and Poonch.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A traffic official said that Srinagar-Jammu highway and Srinagar-Ladakh road were open . “Mughal Road eas closed as it was snowing near Poshana area,” an official said.

The weather turned cloudy in Kashmir in the afternoon. The meteorologists said that Kashmir’s Sadna Top in Kupwara and Loran valley in Poonch received light snowfall.

“There was light snowfall in Gulmarg and along Mughal road besides the higher reaches of Bandipora and Kupwara,” said India Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad.

“From December 17 to 23, the weather will remain mainly dry,” he added.

He said generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches from December 24 to 26. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -1.3°C.

The lowest temperature was recorded in the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, at -5.1°C, followed by Konibal at -4.5°C.

The MeT update said that Qazigund recorded a low of -3.8°C .

Jammu city recorded a minimum of 5.9°C while Banihal observed the lowest of -1.2°C.