Mullanpur resident held for opening fire over land dispute with cousin
Complainant alleged that his cousin had threatened him several times in the past and opened fire to intimidate him into giving up possession of a 10-biswa-land in Mullanpur
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Mullanpur resident was arrested for opening fire in the air during an altercation over a land dispute at the town’s Saini locality on Tuesday evening.

The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh. His aide, Harinder Sethi, also a resident of Mullanpur, is on the run.

In his complaint, Amarjeet Singh of Mullanpur alleged that he and his brother, both cab drivers, owned 10 biswas of land in Mullanpur. He had built a house on 2 biswas of this land that his uncle’s son Jaspal Singh wanted to grab.

Jaspal had threatened him several times in the past and on Tuesday evening, he visited his house again and opened fire to intimidate him. The firing was captured in a CCTV camera.

DSP Kharar-2 Amarpreet Singh said following the complaint, Jaspal was arrested and a case was registered against him.

