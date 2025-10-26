Mulligans edge past Punjab Aces to lift Chandigarh Golf League crown

The Mulligans clinched their maiden Chandigarh Golf League title, beating Punjab Aces in a tense three-hole playoff at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday.

The Aces, who were looking for redemption after finishing runners-up in the inaugural edition, had to once again go home disappointed.

The regular seven games in a 3.5-3.5 tie before Himmat Singh and Angad Sangha prevailed one-up in the three-hole playoff that ensued, clinching victory in front of an electric crowd of over 100 spectators.

The Aces held the early leads but could not convert them into wins. The Mulligans held strong and their pairs held through after Rao Birender Sidhu and Mivaan Singh won their singles games for Aces. Rao Birender won 6 and 4 while Mivaan completed a tight 2 and 1 win. Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo continued their winning streak with a 4 and 3 win in the first four ball game to which Sultan Singh Matharoo and Col Harjeet Singh followed up with the same scoreline to level the match. After Gauhar Pruthi and Surinder Jit Singh tied their game against TS Grewal and Akshay Verma of Punjab Aces, it boiled down to the last two games. Rupinder Singh and Jaskirat Dulet won 2 and 1 to bring it down to the final game. After just about clearing the tank on the 18th, Himmat Singh saved par to put The Mulligans into a playoff.

Himmat and Angad Sangha teed it up for a three-hole playoff against Rao Birender and Mivaan of the Aces. Birender had a great chance to birdie the first hole but somehow managed to miss it after Himmat had made an up and down for a par. All square going into the second hole, Himmat and Mivaan leaked right off the fairway from where Himmat chipped out while Mivaan found the sand trap.

Birender and Angad were also in the trap, with Himmat sinking a clutch long downhill putt for a birdie and Mivaan missing his by a whisker. With this, The Mulligans went in one-up with one to play. The Aces had to win the third playoff hole to extend the final. Birender put his tee shot on the green and it became a game of near misses as the Aces could only register a par. After Angad couldn’t save a par from the trap, it came down to Himmat again and he did not disappoint, saving the par that any professional would be proud of. He displayed his steely nerves and earned ‘what a player’ status in CGL.

Captain’s 18 take home the bronze

In the third place playoff, Captain’s 18 proved too strong in the end as Padamjit Sandhu and HS Kang won their singles one-up and the pairs of Col AS Bajwa and Raminder Singh, and Bhupinder Singh Mundh and Rajiv Moudgil, ensured they locked the bronze medals. They won 4 and 3 and 3 and 1 respectively and Randeep Singh-RS Mann extended the margin with a two-up of their own. For the Sultans of Swing, Rabbin Saini and Col PS Mangat put up the first point 4 and 3 while Dilsher Sukhija and Sampat Singh closed out a big 6 and 5 win.