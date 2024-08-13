Multi-tier security put up in J&K ahead of I-Day

Multi-tier and strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of upcoming Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir. Paramilitary personnel carrying out the ‘Tiranga Rally’ near the Dal Lake, Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

To ensure an incident-free I-Day, security personnel were deployed in large numbers in sensitive places of the valley and were conducting searches on important intersections and highways.

Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and also other security agencies, in full battle gear, were deployed on the streets in capital Srinagar and other district headquarters.

The special focus on preparations comes in the backdrop of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been hit by a spate of terror attacks in recent months.

Inspector general of police VK Birdi said cultural programmes will be held across the UT on August 15, for which strict security arrangements have been made.

“From place to place, regulatory nakas (check points) have been established. There is multiple tier security here and August 15 will witness similar arrangements,” he said. adding that security arrangements are made keeping in view the existing security scenario.

“There are attempts by the adversary (to do militant activities) but the security arrangements have been made keeping in view only that, whether it should be metered or toned up,” the IG said.

A full dress rehearsal, meanwhile, was held in the summer capital Srinagar and all other district headquarters of the UT.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the march past as he inspected the parade at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Multiple cultural programmes were rehearsed on the occasion during which dozens of women and children also participated.

“From a security point of view, the necessary arrangements are in place. I hope this will be the best programme in comparison to past years,” he said.

He said there will be no restriction on participation in the I-Day function. “There will be an open entry. The enthusiasm is there. I request people to come on time and don’t bring things which need to be dropped outside during frisking,” he said.

The Jammu region’s Pir Panjal and Chenab areas have been affected by a spike in attacks on civilians and security forces owing to an increased presence of terrorists. A group of militants believed to have sneaked from Doda region into Kashmir’s

Anantnag had a faceoff with the security forces on Saturday leading to exchange of fire.

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed after an exchange of fire with militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. The army, police and CRPF have been conducting extensive searches in the forests of the district for the past three days to trace out the group of militants, believed to be foreigners and 3-4 in number. The officials believe that the militants might have sneaked into the district from neighbouring Doda district where they had attacked an army party on July 16 and killed four security personnel.

“The operation has not ended yet and the searches are continuing,” the IG said, adding, “Security forces get information on these issues and that is why such operations are carried out. We are very vigilant.”