Ludhiana MC employee held after wife ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2023 12:36 AM IST

A class-4 employee of the municipal corporation has been arrested after his wife allegedly ended her life at railway colony, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody by the court. (iStock)
Sub-Inspector Avneet Kaur of Division number 5 police station said the accused was held on Tuesday after he was booked on abetment charges. The woman took the extreme step on August 21.

The mother of the victim, in her complaint to the police, stated that he daughter married the accused in 2013. Since then, the accused subjected her to harassment. The situation worsened when the victim gave birth to three daughters, she said.

Sub-Inspector Avneet Kaur of Division number 5 police station said that the accused is a resident of railway colony number 9, was taken into custody and subsequently charged with abetment.

The man was remanded to judicial custody by the court.

