Murder accused held after encounter in Mohali’s Lakhnaur

A murder accused was shot in the leg during a police encounter on Friday night after he opened fire at a Kharar crime investigating agency (CIA) team that had gone to arrest him in Mohali’s Lakhnaur area. According to police, Sandeep Kumar, a history-sheeter, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the encounter and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. (HT)

The exchange of nearly 10 rounds of gunfire occurred near Sector 89, close to the District Administrative Complex, around 9.15 pm.

According to police, Sandeep Kumar, a history-sheeter, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the encounter and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6. He is currently under police custody and receiving treatment.

Sandeep had been on the run and was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at the Phase 1 police station on May 26. CIA teams had been tracking his movement for several days, but he managed to evade arrest on multiple occasions.

On Friday, police received a tip-off that Sandeep would be visiting the Lakhnaur area to supply drugs. Acting on this intelligence, the CIA team laid a trap. However, when they attempted to apprehend him, Sandeep opened fire and fled towards a deserted area. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, he discharged four to five rounds at the police. In retaliation, the CIA team returned fire, hitting him in the leg, investigators said.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans visited the site to oversee the operation, and said a fresh FIR had been registered against Sandeep under charges of attempt to murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

A .32-bore pistol used by Sandeep in the encounter has been recovered, although the .315-bore pistol linked to the May 25 murder remains missing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sandeep was heading toward Fatehgarh Sahib when intercepted. He is also wanted in a narcotics case in Swarghat, Himachal Pradesh.

Police records indicate that Sandeep is a habitual offender with at least seven previous cases registered against him, including murder, rape, kidnapping, POCSO Act violations and assault. He is allegedly the leader of a local criminal gang operating in Mohali and has the highest number of criminal cases registered at the Balongi and Phase 1 police stations.

Police plan to produce him in court and seek remand for further interrogation, particularly to trace the remaining weapons and identify his associates.