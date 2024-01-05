The local police on Thursday recovered the car allegedly used in disposing of the dead body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead at a hotel room near Gurugram bus stand. Murder in Gurugram hotel: Police recover car used in disposing of body of former model

The BMW car was found at a parking lot at the bus stand here. Police said that the car was parked there since Wednesday.

Pahuja, 27, was an accused in the alleged fake encounter of dreaded gangster Sandeep Gadoli. A resident of Baldev Nagar in Gurugram’s Sector-7, the woman was on bail after spending nearly 7 years in custody in connection with Gadoli’s death. She was allegedly murdered in a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The police said that Gurugram police had intimated them on Wednesday about a blue BMW car bearing a Delhi number after CCTV footages of various toll plazas indicated that the car had entered Patiala district.

“Since Wednesday, we had been searching for the BMW car. We have already found the car that was parked inside the parking lot of New Patiala Bus Stand. It had been parked in the parking lot since Wednesday,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhamirt Singh Randhawa said.

He said that no dead body was found in the car, but blood stains were there inside the car.

He said that forensic teams had collected the evidences, and Gurugram Police, which is investigating the matter, had already been informed about the development.

The car is said to have been owned by the main accused in the case, Abhijeet Singh, who has already been arrested.