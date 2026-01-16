Murder of ex-AAG’s wife in Mohali: Police arrest third accused

The Mohali police have arrested the third and final accused wanted for the murder of Ashok Kumari Goyal, wife of former Punjab additional advocate general (AAG) Krishan Kumar Goyal, which took place at their Phase 5 residence on the intervening night between December 29 and 30, 2025. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the crime was cracked within 48 hours with the arrest of the main accused. (Representational Image)

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the crime was cracked within 48 hours with the arrest of the main accused, Neeraj Singh, a native of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, on January 1. Along with his two accomplices, Neeraj, who had been working for the family for over eight years, had allegedly murdered Ashok after she resisted a robbery attempt by the trio.

Neeraj’s brother Rahul Singh was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on January 7, and the third accused, Nitin Singh, was arrested on January 14. He is the son of Neeraj and Rahul’s maternal aunt. Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments, which were the among ₹8.5 lakh in cash and 40 tolas of gold jewellery stolen by the accused.

All three accused are in police remand, and further investigation is underway, with officials expecting more facts to emerge in the case.