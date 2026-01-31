Murder outside Mohali SSP office: Gurvinder faced threats before killing, says wife

The wife of Gurvinder, who was shot dead outside SSP Mohali office, told police that her husband had earlier received threats before the attack, allegedly from gangster Goldy Brar. The cremation of Gurvinder has been conducted at his ancestral village in Rurkhee Pukhta. Senior police officials said investigators have got multiple leads and secured CCTV footage from the surrounding area. (HT photo for representation)

The complainant, a resident of Bhagatpura, told investigators that she married Gurvinder in 2024 and had known him since 2023. The couple had been living in Gurdaspur. She stated that her husband had received death threats in the past and avoided visiting his native village due to fear and Gurvinder used to tell her about threats to kill him and claimed association with Goldy Brar. However, she clarified that to her knowledge, Gurvinder had not received any such calls for about the past one-and-a-half years.

According to her statement, the couple came to Mohali on January 28 for a court hearing. Around 3 pm, while Gurvinder was opening the boot of their car, an unidentified man wearing a cap approached and fired at him with a pistol. Gurvinder collapsed after being hit by the bullet. The attacker then fired towards her, but she escaped without injury.

She further told police that two assailants were involved in the attack. One carried out the firing, while the other waited nearby on a motorcycle. Both fled the spot towards Hero Homes Chowk immediately after the shooting.

Based on her statement, police revised the case and added Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25 of the Arms Act. The case was initially registered under BNS Sections 103(1) and 61(2) and the Arms Act on a prima facie basis.

Meanwhile, neighbours and local residents told police that Gurvinder had earlier faced criminal cases, though officials said the present investigation is focused on the circumstances of the shooting and the identities of the assailants.

Senior police officials said investigators have got multiple leads and secured CCTV footage from the surrounding area. The movement of the suspects before and after the incident has been captured on cameras installed along key routes, they said.

Following the murder, police increased patrolling across Mohali. PCR vehicles were seen conducting rounds on main roads and in residential areas during daytime as well. Police also held a coordination meeting at Police Station IT City, Mohali, to strengthen coordination between the police, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), society managements and jail authorities.