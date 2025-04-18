Menu Explore
Murder undertrial flees police custody at Mohali court

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 18, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Following the incident, Mohali police registered an FIR under Section 262 (escape from lawful custody) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station

A murder undertrial, identified as Rintu, escaped from police custody on Thursday, giving the slip to a Chandigarh Police constable who had escorted him from Burail Jail for a court appearance in Mohali.

According to police, constable Daljit Singh, posted on general duty with the Chandigarh Police, was assigned to escort Rintu, an undertrial in a murder case registered at Zirakpur, to the Mohali court. He travelled with the accused in a Chandigarh Police bus.
According to police, constable Daljit Singh, posted on general duty with the Chandigarh Police, was assigned to escort Rintu, an undertrial in a murder case registered at Zirakpur, to the Mohali court. He travelled with the accused in a Chandigarh Police bus. (HT Photo)

Following the incident, Mohali police registered an FIR under Section 262 (escape from lawful custody) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

According to police, constable Daljit Singh, posted on general duty with the Chandigarh Police, was assigned to escort Rintu, an undertrial in a murder case registered at Zirakpur, to the Mohali court. He travelled with the accused in a Chandigarh Police bus.

In his statement to the police, constable Singh said Rintu and another undertrial were brought in the same police bus. After reaching the Mohali court, the bus driver dropped him off along with Rintu and then proceeded to the Kharar court to present the second undertrial.

After producing Rintu in court, constable Singh was waiting outside with him for the bus to return from Kharar, holding his hand. However, during this time, Rintu managed to break free by pushing the constable aside and fleeing towards a seasonal rivulet near the Lakhnaur crossing.

The constable claimed he searched for the accused for a long time, but when he could not locate him, he informed the local PCR and recorded his statement with the Sohana police. Based on his report, an FIR was lodged against Rintu.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the escaped undertrial.

