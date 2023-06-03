Mustard oil to be available at 110 per litre, says CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the state government will make mustard oil available at ₹110 per litre at its fair-price shops under the public distribution system. The state government will make mustard oil available at ₹ 110 per litre at its fair-price shops under the public distribution system. (Shutterstock)

Earlier, below poverty line beneficiaries were paying ₹142 per litre for mustard oil and those above poverty line were paying ₹147 per litre under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

He added that the state government was committed to ensuring food security for people and 19,74,790 ration card holders in the state are getting food grains at subsidised rates through 5,197 fair-price shops.