Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mustard oil to be available at 110 per litre, says CM

Mustard oil to be available at 110 per litre, says CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 03, 2023 01:44 AM IST

Earlier, below poverty line beneficiaries were paying ₹142 per litre for mustard oil and those above poverty line were paying ₹147 per litre under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the state government will make mustard oil available at 110 per litre at its fair-price shops under the public distribution system.

The state government will make mustard oil available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 per litre at its fair-price shops under the public distribution system. (Shutterstock)
The state government will make mustard oil available at 110 per litre at its fair-price shops under the public distribution system. (Shutterstock)

Earlier, below poverty line beneficiaries were paying 142 per litre for mustard oil and those above poverty line were paying 147 per litre under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

He added that the state government was committed to ensuring food security for people and 19,74,790 ration card holders in the state are getting food grains at subsidised rates through 5,197 fair-price shops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out