Mustard procurement from last week of March: Haryana CS

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said the state government will procure mustard, gram, sunflower and summer moong from farmers at the determined minimum support price (MSP) during the upcoming rabi marketing season. It was informed during the meeting that an estimated production of 50,800 metric tonne (MT) of sunflower; 14,14,710 MT of mustard, 26,320 MT of gram, and 33,600 MT of summer moong is expected this season. (File)

While mustard will be procured at the rate of ₹5,650 per quintal from the last week of March, gram will be procured from farmers at the rate of ₹5,440 per quintal.

He said the state government will also supply sunflower oil through fair price shops in five districts starting from March. The chief secretary chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the procurement process to be undertaken during the rabi season.

He said the procurement of summer moong will be done at the price of ₹8,558 per quintal from May 15 onwards. Likewise, procurement of sunflower will take place from June 1 to June 30 at the rate of ₹6,760 per quintal.

Directions were given to Haryana state warehousing corporation, food and supplies department, and HAFED to make preparations for procurement of mustard, summer moong, gram, and sunflower in mandis.