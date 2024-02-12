 Mustard procurement from last week of March: Haryana CS - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mustard procurement from last week of March: Haryana CS

Mustard procurement from last week of March: Haryana CS

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2024 05:00 AM IST

While mustard will be procured at the rate of ₹5,650 per quintal from the last week of March, gram will be procured from farmers at the rate of ₹5,440 per quintal.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said the state government will procure mustard, gram, sunflower and summer moong from farmers at the determined minimum support price (MSP) during the upcoming rabi marketing season.

It was informed during the meeting that an estimated production of 50,800 metric tonne (MT) of sunflower; 14,14,710 MT of mustard, 26,320 MT of gram, and 33,600 MT of summer moong is expected this season. (File)
It was informed during the meeting that an estimated production of 50,800 metric tonne (MT) of sunflower; 14,14,710 MT of mustard, 26,320 MT of gram, and 33,600 MT of summer moong is expected this season. (File)

While mustard will be procured at the rate of 5,650 per quintal from the last week of March, gram will be procured from farmers at the rate of 5,440 per quintal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said the state government will also supply sunflower oil through fair price shops in five districts starting from March. The chief secretary chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the procurement process to be undertaken during the rabi season.

He said the procurement of summer moong will be done at the price of 8,558 per quintal from May 15 onwards. Likewise, procurement of sunflower will take place from June 1 to June 30 at the rate of 6,760 per quintal.

It was informed during the meeting that an estimated production of 50,800 metric tonne (MT) of sunflower; 14,14,710 MT of mustard, 26,320 MT of gram, and 33,600 MT of summer moong is expected this season.

Directions were given to Haryana state warehousing corporation, food and supplies department, and HAFED to make preparations for procurement of mustard, summer moong, gram, and sunflower in mandis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On