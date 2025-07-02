My target is to make lotus bloom in Himachal: Bindal

Listing his priorities after being elected as president of BJP’s state unit of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Bindal, 70, on Tuesday said that his priority is to make lotus bloom again in Himachal Pradesh. Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur congratulating Rajeev Bindal, after he was elected as state BJP chief. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Union minister Jitendra Singh formally announce Rajeev Bindal as the president of the Himachal BJP unit on Tuesday. Bindal has been re-elected unopposed for a third term.

The five-time MLA, Bindal, after assuming the office on Tuesday, said, “The coming two years are going to be full of challenges and as the party president, I will work continuously 24x7.”

He asked the workers to take pledge to work united ,rising above their self interests. He said that due to their commitment to the welfare of people, former BJP chief ministers Shanta Kumar , Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur are remembered as “Paniwala, Sadakwala and Sewawala” chief ministers.

Bindal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, other central leaders and party in-charge for trusting him with this responsibility.

Eight National Council members elected

Former minister Govind Thakur and party general secretaries Bihari Lal Sharma, Trilok Kapoor, Pawan Kajal, Rashmi Dhar Sood, Payal Vaidya, Rajiv Saizal and Sanjeev Katwal were elected as national council members.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur; former Union minister Anurag Thakur; Lok Sabha members Suresh Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut and Rajiv Bharadwaj; and Rajya Sabha members Indu Goswami, Sikender Kumar and Harsh Mahajan were elected ex-officio members of the council.

Congress leaders do not know what democracy is: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh, while addressing the gathering, said in Congress party, the decision of national and state president is taken in kitchen and dining table. Congress leaders do not know what democracy is, in Bharatiya Janata Party the president is elected democratically. In Congress party, only the decision of mother-son duo is recognised. In BJP, till the end it is not known who will be the president and any common worker can become president, this is not possible in Congress.