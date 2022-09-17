‘Mystery’ fever: 15 deaths in a month leave Panchkula health dept in a tizzy

Battling the surge of high-grade fever patients at government hospitals, Panchkula health authorities on Friday confirmed at least 15 mysterious deaths in the last one month that could be related with the fever cases.

The 15 deaths, authorities said, were all reported from areas in Pinjore and Kalka, both in the district’s periphery, with similar symptom of high fever.

But at a loss about the exact cause behind the deaths and burgeoning fever cases at hospitals, the authorities have roped in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to dig deeper.

For days, wards of most government hospitals in Panchkula are fully occupied with patients of all age groups, including children as young as three years old, complaining of similar symptoms. With beds running full, staff at many facilities is tending to two patients on one bed.

Doctors say the patients are presenting with similar symptoms of fever over 101 F, severe body ache, painful eyes, bleeding and low platelet count.

Dr Mankirat, spokesperson at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, said, “Though all deceased patients had high fever, their medical reports were negative for dengue, the most common cause of fever these days. We have sought PGIMER’s help to ascertain the cause.”

A team of experts from PGIMER’s epidemiology department joined the doctors at civil hospital on Friday, and examined data and reports, while asking for collection of fresh samples.

While the cause has yet to be identified, an expert from PGIMER said multiple viral diseases could be behind the fever. Therefore, all clinical parameters were being checked through fresh tests to diagnose the disease (s).

Chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar, who is on a week-long leave, remained unavailable for a comment.

Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaudhary, who visited the families of the deceased in his constituency, said people were dying after suffering from high-grade fever: “I have myself met the deceased patients’ families.”

“Six people have died in our colony, where there is a sick patient in every household. In some families, two to three members are on bed rest. There is an outbreak and health department is discharging people after only giving them IV fluids,” said Lajja Ram, president, Residents’ Welfare Association, Rathpur Colony, Pinjore.

Queues of patients awaiting tests growing longer

A visit to the Urban Polyclinic in Pinjore revealed a long queue of people waiting to get examined. Amid the rush of patients, authorities added 10 beds here on Thursday.

Officials said laboratories were also overwhelmed with samples, leading to longer wait times for patients awaiting sample collection.

A senior official at civil hospital, Sector 6, said, “Compared to around 40 on Thursday, the number of admitted patients grew to around 80 on Friday. In the internal medicine OPD, over 800 people are turning up in a day with complaints of high fever.”

Among these patients, seven-year-old Dhruv has been admitted twice for high fever. Even his aunt was rushed the hospital after her blood pressure dropped drastically.

Six-year-old Rehmat entered the emergency ward with 103 F fever. “My three-year-old daughter is writhing in pain back home. Her samples were given a day before, but despite visiting the lab thrice, I was asked to come back the next day to collect the report,” said Kamlesh Kant, a resident.

Bereaved families search for answers

Families that lost their loved ones to the “mystery” disease also continue to haplessly search for answers.

Rathpur Colony resident Pawan Kumar Bhatt, who lost his 13-year-old son, said, “It was his birthday on September 8 when he fell sick. In the evening, he had 101 F fever, so we took him to a government hospital. As I was not satisfied with their care, I moved him to a private facility, but he died within 10 hours.”

At another house 100 metres away, a group of men were mourning the death of 47-year old Mukesh Kumar, who used to run a vegetable shop at the Pinjore bus stand.

“He developed high fever on September 10 and died in four days,” his cousin Dheeraj said.

In the same locality, Pooja’s 15-year-old son died on August 25. “It’s been over three weeks, but I still don’t know what happened to my child? Doctors never clarified anything,” said the distraught mother.

