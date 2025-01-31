NABARD assesses 3.14 lakh cr as Haryana’s credit potential

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed a credit potential of ₹3.14 lakh crore under priority sector lending in Haryana for 2025-26. This reflects an increase of 37.64% over the current financial year. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed a credit potential of ₹ 3.14 lakh crore under priority sector lending in Haryana for 2025-26. This reflects an increase of 37.64% over the current financial year. ((Representational Image/Pixabay))

As per NABARD’s state focus paper (SFP) released by Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi during the state credit seminar 2025-26, the credit potential under agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and other priority sectors, including education and renewable energy, has a share of 35.60%, 57.12% and 7.28%, respectively.

An official spokesperson said NABARD has assessed the credit potential for agriculture, MSME, export, education, renewable energy sectors in Haryana that aligned with the government’s vision for farmers’ welfare and rural development. The chief secretary asked the banks, government departments, NABARD, SLBC, academic institutions and all other stakeholders to synergize coordinated efforts for creating increased employment opportunities in rural areas.

He said the state focus paper shall act as a benchmark and guiding force for the activities to be undertaken in 2025-26 to strengthen rural economy. “Haryana has always been at the forefront of agriculture, contributing significantly to the country’s food security. However, we must acknowledge the challenges posed by depleting groundwater, fragmented landholdings, growth of MSME sector and climate change, requiring urgent and innovative solutions,” Joshi said.

The spokesperson said that to maintain the growth of crop loans, concerted efforts are needed to produce more from less land and more crop per drop by enhancing farm productivity, crop diversification, coverage of all eligible farmers through Kisan Credit Card, coverage of farmers under the PMFBY, organic farming. Farmer’s producer organizations (FPOs) need to be encouraged for collectivization efforts and aggregation of produce. Integrated farming systems, with emphasis on greater diversification, should be popularized.