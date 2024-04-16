Nabha college gang rape: Education dept sends back ‘incomplete’ committee report

The department of higher education on Monday sent back the three-member committee report on the Nabha college gang rape case, finding it “incomplete”. The department of higher education on Monday sent back the three-member committee report. (HT File)

The department has asked the committee to re-submit the report within two days. It was learnt that the department has also handed over a questionnaire containing 40-50 queries to the committee so as to make the report extensive and more inclusive.

Confirming the development, department of higher education director Amrit Singh said the committee report was not satisfactory, therefore, they have asked the committee to look at it again.

A three-member committee having included two different government college principals was constituted to investigate the case of the gang rape of a first year Government Ripudaman College, Nabha, student. The committee was constituted by the department of higher education mainly to find out any negligence on the part of the college authorities.

Sources have informed HT that the department has told the committee to fix the responsibility of the college staff for the heinous crime committed on college premises.

Director Amrit Singh assured that strict action would be taken against whosoever responsible for any lapse that led to the incident.

“Based on the committee’s report, we will also formulate general guidelines so as to prevent such incidents in future,” Singh said.