 Nabha college gang rape: Education dept sends back ‘incomplete’ committee report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Nabha college gang rape: Education dept sends back ‘incomplete’ committee report

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Apr 16, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Dept. of higher education finds committee report on Nabha college gang rape case incomplete, asks for resubmission with more details within 2 days.

The department of higher education on Monday sent back the three-member committee report on the Nabha college gang rape case, finding it “incomplete”.

The department of higher education on Monday sent back the three-member committee report. (HT File)
The department of higher education on Monday sent back the three-member committee report. (HT File)

The department has asked the committee to re-submit the report within two days. It was learnt that the department has also handed over a questionnaire containing 40-50 queries to the committee so as to make the report extensive and more inclusive.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Confirming the development, department of higher education director Amrit Singh said the committee report was not satisfactory, therefore, they have asked the committee to look at it again.

A three-member committee having included two different government college principals was constituted to investigate the case of the gang rape of a first year Government Ripudaman College, Nabha, student. The committee was constituted by the department of higher education mainly to find out any negligence on the part of the college authorities.

Sources have informed HT that the department has told the committee to fix the responsibility of the college staff for the heinous crime committed on college premises.

Director Amrit Singh assured that strict action would be taken against whosoever responsible for any lapse that led to the incident.

“Based on the committee’s report, we will also formulate general guidelines so as to prevent such incidents in future,” Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nabha college gang rape: Education dept sends back ‘incomplete’ committee report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On