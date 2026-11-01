Nabin to lead ‘Save Democracy’ march in Hooda’s stronghold today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will lead a padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday as part of the party’s nationwide “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, which the party has launched to counter the Opposition’s allegations and protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will lead a padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday. (HT File)

Nabin will lead the march against what the BJP describes as the opposition’s “misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos” on a day the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against the SIR and alleged vote theft.

According to the schedule the march will culminate at D-Park, near Hooda’s residence. This gives the BJP an opportunity to sharpen its political attack on the Congress while mobilising party workers and reaching out to residents in a politically significant constituency.

Nabin will travel along the route in a specially decorated open jeep, greeting people before addressing the gathering at D-Park. The party has made arrangements for the procession and the concluding public address.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Archana Gupta led a cleanliness drive with Rohtak mayor Ram Avatar Valmiki at Medical Chowk, along the route of the proposed march. She was seen picking up garbage as party workers joined the exercise, combining preparations for the high-profile political event with a public cleanliness campaign.

BJP’s campaign is to divert public attention: Cong chief

President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Rao Narender Singh on Saturday said that the BJP’s decision to launch this campaign is the height of political hypocrisy and a desperate attempt to divert the nation’s attention from uncomfortable questions concerning electoral transparency and the credibility of constitutional institutions.

BJP’s march won’t stop people from reaching Delhi: Deepender

Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday welcomed BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s decision to hold a march and demonstration outside his residence on November 1, saying the move would serve as a “compliment” and increase participation in the Congress rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

In a statement, Hooda said the BJP leadership appeared to believe that holding a demonstration outside his residence would reduce the number of people from Haryana attending the INDIA bloc rally. “Their protest is a compliment for us. Now, one-and-a-half times more people will attend the rally than planned,” he said.