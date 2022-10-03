Nada Sahib resident held with 100gm heroin in Panchkula

Police’s crime branch on Saturday arrested a man after recovering 100 gm heroin from his possession.

Police said the accused, Darpan, alias Choka, a resident of Nada Sahib village, Panchkula, was arrested from near the Morni T-point on Saturday evening.

Police recovered 100.41 gm of heroin from the accused. He was produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) at the Chandimandir police station.

Two arrested for extortion

Meanwhile, the crime branch also arrested two others for allegedly extorting money from a resident. The accused, Suresh Mahanta of Hall Shiv Nagar, Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, and Amit of Abhaypur, Sector 19, are on a one-day police remand.