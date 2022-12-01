Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nadav Lapid was planted at film festival: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

Nadav Lapid was planted at film festival: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Slamming Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for his remarks on The Kashmir Files, Indian filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit said the former “was planted by anti-national elements.”

The filmmaker also demanded a probe into the appointment Lapid as chairperson of the IFFI jury. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Slamming Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for his remarks on The Kashmir Files, Indian filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit said the former “was planted by anti-national elements.”

Pandit, who joined the agitating Kashmiri Pandit employees at the relief commissioner’s office, said, “The incident at the International Film Festival of India was unfortunate. The chairperson of the jury was planted by anti- national elements. The information and broadcasting ministry and the IIF director are to blame for appointing him chairperson of the jury without checking his background.”

“He supports Palestine and is anti-India. How was he selected chairperson of the jury? This is a conspiracy against the nation and Kashmir because ‘The Kashmir Files’ showed genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass exodus of the community,” he said.

The filmmaker also demanded a probe into the appointment Lapid as chairperson of the IFFI jury.

Lends support to agitating staffers

Pandit also supported the agitating Pandit employees, who are seeking relocation to Jammu, following a spike in targeted killings in Kashmir. Around 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees have been agitating at the relief commissioner’s office for over six months.

“. I condemn the cruelty and apathy being shown by the government. What bigger tragedy could befall us? Indians have been reduced to refuges in their own nation for the past 32 years,” he said.

“Our people have been killed in offices and homes. We are not sacrificial goats. We cannot keep losing our people. We are also fed up of lighting pyres and crying for our people,” he added.

    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

