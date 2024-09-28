Nadda highlights BJP’s achievements in J&K, slams opposition

BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA have achieved unprecedented success in ensuring the country’s progress, and accused the INDIA opposition bloc of fostering corruption and aiding anti-national forces. BJP president JP Nadda being garlanded at a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Kathua, on Friday. (PTI)

Nadda slammed the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for “consistently doing injustice” with Jammu and “obstructing” its development.

“Modiji, the BJP and the NDA have achieved significant progress for the country, whereas the INDI alliance has fostered corruption and strengthened anti-national forces,” Nadda said at a function here.

“The Congress was responsible for implementing Article 370 (of the Constitution) and delaying the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India. Now, it aims to release terrorists (from jails), resume talks with Pakistan and eliminate the reservation for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities,” he said Nadda said before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre, Jammu faced shutdowns for nearly 100 days every year.

“There have been no strikes in the last five years. Instead, the region has experienced stability and development,” he said.

Nadda described the NC-Congress alliance formed for the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls as a “political pact” between two families.

“Neither party has any genuine connection with the people of Jammu. They have always maintained a negative attitude towards the region,” he said.

He also alleged that when the BJP government started granting ST status to the Pahari and Padri communities, the NC and the Congress sought to sow discord among people and divide the society.

“These are the same parties that now pretend to be the saviours of democracy. Only the BJP can and will restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said.

“Those who shed crocodile tears, make empty promises and manipulate people’s emotions are now pretending to be the saviours of democracy,” he added.

The BJP leader highlighted several major achievements after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, such as the establishment of premier institutions in Jammu.

“The AIIMS in Jammu is a special gift from Modi. This institution, along with an exceptional library, advanced modular operational theatres and cutting-edge facilities, is benefitting the people of Jammu,” he said.

Nadda said the construction of another All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora has begun, alongside the establishment of other institutions like the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the Jammu region.

“Jammu is becoming a hub for educational excellence. The people’s support will be vital for continuing this journey of development under the BJP’s double-engine government,” he said.

Nadda criticised the NC’s manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, saying, “They want to release terrorists from jail, resume cross-border trade and they support talks with Pakistan. Even Pakistan’s defence minister has affirmed that the NC and the Congress represent their interests in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.