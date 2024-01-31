Nadda to hold public meeting at Dharamshala on Feb 3

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a public meeting at Zorawar stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday (February 3), Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said. JP Nadda (HT File)

Interacting with media at Dharamshala, Bindal said that BJP recently won assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. He added that the party was hopeful that public of Kangra district will welcome them enthusiastically.

The public meeting is aimed at filling enthusiasm among the party workers and supporters of Kangra and Chamba districts. Kangra is regarded as the most politically significant districts in Himachal.

Bindal attacked the Congress government in the state and said that their situation was not different from the situation of congress party at national level.

“The Congress government has brought chaos to the state in just one year and people are on roads. On December 18, a major protest was organised by locals in Dharamshala against the Congress government when it completed one year,” he said.

“Everyone has seen how many protests have been held by the locals here on the Central University land transfer issue. People have also been protesting in Hamirpur and Shimla,” he said.