Nagrota assembly bypoll: Over 75% voter turnout recorded till 5pm

Nagrota A voter turnout of 74.82% was recorded till 5 pm in the Nagrota assembly bypoll, as per data shared by Election Commission. The voting went peaceful with no untoward incident reported. Voters arrive to cast their votes for the Nagrota Assembly by-election in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Among a total of 10 candidates in the fray, all eyes were glued to BJP’s Devyani Rana, daughter of late BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, considered a front-runner and her rivals-- NC’s Shamima Begum, a DDC member from Dansal and Panthers Party India chief Harsh Dev Singh.

During last year polls, the assembly constituency recorded 77.66% of voter turnout.

Voting commenced at 7 am amid tight security across 154 polling stations, out of which 48 were pink polling stations.

BJP candidate Devyani Rana, who visited polling booths, expressed confidence of securing the seat. “People of Nagrota have always accepted me and I am hopeful of my victory,” she said.

The constituency with 97,893 voters, where Rajputs and Gujjars have a considerable population, hold the sway.

“We voted for development. We need better civic amenities,” said Sunita Devi, 43, who was among early voters at Government Boys High School at Kandoli, Nagrota.

Pushpa Devi, 33, another voter, said, “We need development. Our children need better education facilities. Unemployment still remains a big issue.”

A Gujjar, Gafoor Ahmed, 37, said, “A common man needs electricity, roads, water, health and education facilities. i have voted keeping in mind these issues.”

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of former MLA Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year due to an illness.

The seat, considered as stronghold of the saffron party, has been claimed by the party thrice since 1996, while NC has won twice from here.

Former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar, Harsh Dev Singh is trying his luck from Nagrota seat for the first-time. Singh had won three consecutive terms in 1996, 2002 and 2008. Among six other candidates are Joginder Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and Bodh Raj of Apni Party.