Name Sector-16 cricket stadium in Chandigarh after Kapil Dev, UTCA urges guv
A delegation of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) met Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to name the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium after legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.
During the meeting, association president Sanjay Tandon apprised Purohit of Chandigarh-born former Test cricketer Kapil Dev about his performances and contribution to the Indian cricket. Welcoming the initiative, Purohit said Kapil Dev’s name was synonymous with Indian cricket and needed no introduction.
He assured UTCA that he will take up the matter with the authorities concerned to bring this proposal to reality.
Apart from Tandon, the UTCA delegation included former cricketers Rakesh Jolly, Subhash Mahajan, MP Singh, Daniel Banerjee, Vineet Jain, Rajiv Nayar, Virendra Chopra, and UTCA office-bearers Hari Singh Khurana, Anup Gupta, Yuvraj Mahajan and Devendra Sharma.
-
Man dies in Sohana hotel suicide pact, wife survives
A newly married couple that had eloped from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad hanged themselves from the same ceiling fan in the room of a hotel in Sohana on Wednesday evening, police said. After eloping, they visited Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh to pay obeisance and on August 1, reached Sohana, where they rented a hotel room.
-
Safety audit at schools to be completed in a week: Chandigarh admn
The internal building and safety audit which is currently underway at all schools in Chandigarh will be completed within a week, the UT administration stated in an official communication released on Wednesday. In the wake of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School, CCPCR had last month asked schools in the city to also form their own internal audit committees and conduct their individual safety audits.
-
No plans to convert Panjab University into a central varsity, MoS tells Parliament
Putting the debate surrounding the conversion of Panjab University into a central university to rest, the central government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a policy decision not to convert state varsities into central universities. The development comes days before the Centre is to apprise the Punjab and Haryana high court on its decision to consider central status for PU.
-
Haryana govt architect caught taking ₹1.5 lakh bribe
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh. Vigilance Bureau DSP Jeet Singh said his team arrested the architect, Disha Gupta, and three men – Sanjay, Deepak and Anil – who gave her the bribe.
-
Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying banned injections
A Sector-56 resident has been awarded 10 years in jail for possessing banned injections. The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv K Beri also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Yash Pal, 34, who was found guilty under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On frisking Yash, police had recovered 13 vials of buprenorphine injections and 10 vials of pheniramine maleate injections from his possession.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics