Name Sector-16 cricket stadium in Chandigarh after Kapil Dev, UTCA urges guv

Published on Aug 04, 2022 03:57 AM IST
The UT Cricket Association has urged Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to name the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium after legendary cricketer Kapil Dev
Welcoming the initiative, Purohit said Kapil Dev’s name was synonymous with Indian cricket and needed no introduction. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A delegation of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) met Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to name the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium after legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

During the meeting, association president Sanjay Tandon apprised Purohit of Chandigarh-born former Test cricketer Kapil Dev about his performances and contribution to the Indian cricket. Welcoming the initiative, Purohit said Kapil Dev’s name was synonymous with Indian cricket and needed no introduction.

He assured UTCA that he will take up the matter with the authorities concerned to bring this proposal to reality.

Apart from Tandon, the UTCA delegation included former cricketers Rakesh Jolly, Subhash Mahajan, MP Singh, Daniel Banerjee, Vineet Jain, Rajiv Nayar, Virendra Chopra, and UTCA office-bearers Hari Singh Khurana, Anup Gupta, Yuvraj Mahajan and Devendra Sharma.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
