Nano urea to be sprayed in fields through drone, registration required on portal

Farmer to pay ₹100 per acre; drone facility to be available in every district To avail this facility the farmers will have to register on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal through their mobile or at a common service centre. (HT image for representational purpose)

Haryana government on Thursday said that drones will be available in every district for spraying nano urea in the fields and make this tedious process easier for farmers.

Till August 2023, at least 8.87 lakh farmers had registered for the Kharif crop on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal, covering over 60 lakh acre land.

An official spokesperson said the state government is gearing up to make the spraying of nano urea available to farmers on a large scale.

To avail this facility the farmers will have to register on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal through their mobile or at a common service centre.

During this registration, farmers will also need to apply for nano urea, and the ₹100 per care fee must be deposited along with the online application for the spraying of urea through drones.

The spokesperson stated that the responsibility of ensuring this scheme reaches as many farmers as possible has been assigned to the agriculture department. Officers of the department will provide information to farmers in every village and inform them about the benefits of urea spraying and nano urea in a short period.

The spokesperson said a drone can carry up to 10 litre of liquid urea.

In one day, a farmer can easily cover 20 to 25 acre with the help of a drone for pesticide spraying.