ASI booked for seeking bribe

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at the narcotic wing of the Ludhiana Rural police has been booked on graft charges after his audio recording allegedly seeking bribe from a woman went viral on social networking sites on Thursday. The woman uploaded audio recordings of the ASI on social networking sites a couple of days ago. (HT)

In the audio clip, the ASI could be heard saying to the woman that “if she gives him ₹50,000 to him as bribe, no one will arrest her, or her husband and they can sell drugs in the area without any hindrance from the police department.”

The accused ASI Pahara Singh was transferred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr) a day ago after the woman had filed a complaint against him for threatening her and seeking a bribe.

The ASI is already facing trial in two criminal cases lodged against him in Moga and Baghapurana for drug peddling and implicating a man in a false case.

The woman alleged that the ASI had threatened her that if she did not give him ₹50,000, he would implicate her in a case of smuggling over 1,000 intoxicating pills and she would not be able to avail bail.

Binder Kaur of Maijeena village in her complaint said that the ASI was threatening her over phone for the past one week. He had already taken ₹15,000 from her and demanded ₹35,000 more.

She filed a complaint to Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, who marked an inquiry in the case to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satwinder Singh Virk.

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said that after the matter came to his notice, he had transferred the ASI to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Wednesday. After investigation, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against him at City Jagraon police station. He is yet to be arrested.

When contacted, the ASI refuted the allegations, saying the woman and her husband were involved in drug peddling and they have levelled allegations against him to pressurise police. He said that he is ready to face any inquiry.

