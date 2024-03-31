Narinder Bhargav transferred as DIG vigilance

Ludhiana Senior police officer Narinder Bhargav on Wednesday has been transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG) vigilance bureau, Ludhiana. He has also been given an additional charge of DIG NRI wing. DIG Narinder Bhargav has also been given an additional charge of DIG NRI wing. (HT photo)

Bhargav will assume the charge on Monday. He had joined the police department in 1988, and attained PHD in 1995. He has also served as deputy commissioner of police in Ludhiana and during his tenure, he launched mobile application ‘Stree Samman’ for women. He has launched various initiatives like Jeewan Shantu Jan Lehar against drug trafficking in Tarn Taran, during his postings. He also played a major role in solving the Burail jail-break conspiracy and Amloh church case.