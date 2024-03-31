 Narinder Bhargav transferred as DIG vigilance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Narinder Bhargav transferred as DIG vigilance

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Narinder Bhargav joined the police department in 1988, and attained PHD in 1995. He has also served as deputy commissioner of police in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Senior police officer Narinder Bhargav on Wednesday has been transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG) vigilance bureau, Ludhiana. He has also been given an additional charge of DIG NRI wing.

DIG Narinder Bhargav has also been given an additional charge of DIG NRI wing. (HT photo)
DIG Narinder Bhargav has also been given an additional charge of DIG NRI wing. (HT photo)

Bhargav will assume the charge on Monday. He had joined the police department in 1988, and attained PHD in 1995. He has also served as deputy commissioner of police in Ludhiana and during his tenure, he launched mobile application ‘Stree Samman’ for women. He has launched various initiatives like Jeewan Shantu Jan Lehar against drug trafficking in Tarn Taran, during his postings. He also played a major role in solving the Burail jail-break conspiracy and Amloh church case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Narinder Bhargav transferred as DIG vigilance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On