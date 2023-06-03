Narrow escape for 40 passengers as bus crashes into pillar in Ludhiana

At least 40 passengers had a narrow escape after a state-run bus crashed into a pillar of an under construction flyover near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate number 1 on Saturday. The bus that crashed into a pillar near PAU gate number 1 on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Driver Malkit Singh and conductor Jaspal Singh of the bus suffered minor injuries in the mishap and were rushed to hospital. They were discharged after they were administered first aid.

The passengers were sent to their destinations in other buses. Due to the mishap, the flow of traffic was affected. Later, the police removed the bus from the road.

The bus driver said that the bus was plying on Ferozpur-Patiala route and had a stoppage in Ludhiana. When they reached near PAU gate number 1, the bus developed a technical snag and went out of control. The bus crashed into the pillar of the under construction flyover and stopped.

The onlookers helped the passengers to come out of the bus and informed the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON