National Academy of Direct Taxes to train Haryana excise department officers

Haryana Excise and Taxation Department on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), regional campus, Lucknow for capacity building and training of its officers of rank of deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) and excise and taxation officer (ETO). An official spokesperson said that, NADT, Lucknow would be conducting training of DETCs and ETOs in subjects like analysis of profit and loss statements and balance sheets for GST .

The MoU was signed by excise & taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and additional director general (ADG), NADT, Lucknow regional campus, Niel Jain.

An official spokesperson said that, NADT, Lucknow would be conducting training of DETCs and ETOs in subjects like analysis of profit and loss statements and balance sheets for GST evasion detection and cross-learning from income tax law. In-campus residential training calendar would commence from the month of November, and the excise & taxation department endeavors to cover all categories of officers in these training programmes.

The spokesperson said that under Haryana government’s capacity building initiative, the Excise and Taxation Department has been focusing on improving the efficiency and knowledge base of its Taxation Officers in the evolving GST law. The department had last year entered into a MOU with National Academy of Customs and Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) for imparting both induction and mid-career training and refresher courses for its Taxation Officers like Taxation Inspectors and Excise & Taxation Officers.