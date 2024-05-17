 National backward classes panel recommends hike in OBC reservation quota in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National backward classes panel recommends hike in OBC reservation quota in Punjab

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
May 17, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Currently, Punjab allocates 25% of public employment positions to Scheduled Castes and 12% to OBCs, totalling 37% reservation.

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended an increase in the reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in public employment in Punjab and West Bengal.

Currently, Punjab allocates 25% of public employment positions to Scheduled Castes and 12% to OBCs, totalling 37% reservation.
Currently, Punjab allocates 25% of public employment positions to Scheduled Castes and 12% to OBCs, totalling 37% reservation.

The commission’s decision comes after a review of the current reservation policies, oral statements, and documentary evidence, aiming to align with the directives laid out by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case, according to an advisory.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Currently, Punjab allocates 25% of public employment positions to Scheduled Castes and 12% to OBCs, totalling 37% reservation.

The NCBC has proposed enhancing the OBC quota by an additional 13%, bringing the total OBC reservation in public employment to 25%.

This adjustment will adhere to the Supreme Court’s ceiling of up to 50 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward classes.

Punjab additional chief secretary DK Tiwari appeared before the NCBC on February 22, expressing the state’s commitment to implement the Commission’s recommendations.

West Bengal’s OBC categorisation involves 35 newly included castes/communities. As of date, 143 communities were included in the state List of OBCs out of which 83 castes/communities belonged to the Muslim religion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / National backward classes panel recommends hike in OBC reservation quota in Punjab

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On