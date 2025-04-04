National mental health survey gets underway in Chandigarh

The department of community medicine and department of psychiatry at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), Chandigarh, on Thursday launched National Mental Health Survey (NMHS-2) at Sood Bhawan to get updated data on mental health trends across the city. In Chandigarh, GMCH-32 has been given the responsibility for doing this survey. (HT)

This nationwide survey is being funded by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and supported by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

In Chandigarh, GMCH-32 has been given the responsibility for doing this survey. “The field staff will be visiting houses to interview residents pertaining to their mental health issues. As compared to NMHS-1, which was done in 2015-2016, NMHS-2 is being done after a decade, in which data would be taken in a more detailed form. The insights from this survey would help policy makers in the formation of innovative and new need-based mental health policies catering to the community,” said Dr Sonia Puri, associate professor at department of community medicine, GMCH.

The launch event was presided over by chief guest mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, and attended by GMCH director principal Dr AK Attri, medical superintendent Dr GP Thami and state nodal officer Dr Ajeet Sidana, among others.