Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National mental health survey gets underway in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2025 09:44 AM IST

This nationwide survey is being funded by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and supported by the Union ministry of health and family welfare

The department of community medicine and department of psychiatry at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), Chandigarh, on Thursday launched National Mental Health Survey (NMHS-2) at Sood Bhawan to get updated data on mental health trends across the city.

In Chandigarh, GMCH-32 has been given the responsibility for doing this survey. (HT)
In Chandigarh, GMCH-32 has been given the responsibility for doing this survey. (HT)

This nationwide survey is being funded by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and supported by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

In Chandigarh, GMCH-32 has been given the responsibility for doing this survey. “The field staff will be visiting houses to interview residents pertaining to their mental health issues. As compared to NMHS-1, which was done in 2015-2016, NMHS-2 is being done after a decade, in which data would be taken in a more detailed form. The insights from this survey would help policy makers in the formation of innovative and new need-based mental health policies catering to the community,” said Dr Sonia Puri, associate professor at department of community medicine, GMCH.

The launch event was presided over by chief guest mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, and attended by GMCH director principal Dr AK Attri, medical superintendent Dr GP Thami and state nodal officer Dr Ajeet Sidana, among others.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / National mental health survey gets underway in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On