National Table Tennis meet: Ankur, Suhana crowned U-19 champions

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 22, 2024 10:04 AM IST

Ankur Bhattacharjee faced a fierce challenge from Tamil Nadu’s PB Abhinand, while Suhana Saini outplayed Delhi’s Sayanika Maji 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9

Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal and Suhana Saini from Haryana emerged as the U-19 boys’ and girls’ champions, respectively, on the penultimate day of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships held at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Multipurpose Hall in Panchkula on Thursday.

Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal and Suhana Saini from Haryana emerged as the U-19 boys' and girls' champions, respectively, on the penultimate day of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships. (HT Photo)
Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal and Suhana Saini from Haryana emerged as the U-19 boys’ and girls’ champions, respectively, on the penultimate day of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships. (HT Photo)

Bhattacharjee faced a fierce challenge from Tamil Nadu’s PB Abhinand. Despite a rocky third game, Bhattacharjee triumphed 4-1 (10-12, 11-4, 18-16, 11-6, 11-8) for yet another title this season.

Saini outplayed Delhi’s Sayanika Maji 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9.

