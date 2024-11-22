National Table Tennis meet: Ankur, Suhana crowned U-19 champions

Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal and Suhana Saini from Haryana emerged as the U-19 boys’ and girls’ champions, respectively, on the penultimate day of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships held at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Multipurpose Hall in Panchkula on Thursday.

