National Table Tennis meet: Ankur, Suhana crowned U-19 champions

Ankur Bhattacharjee faced a fierce challenge from Tamil Nadu’s PB Abhinand, while Suhana Saini outplayed Delhi’s Sayanika Maji 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9
Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal and Suhana Saini from Haryana emerged as the U-19 boys’ and girls’ champions, respectively, on the penultimate day of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships held at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Multipurpose Hall in Panchkula on Thursday.
Bhattacharjee faced a fierce challenge from Tamil Nadu’s PB Abhinand. Despite a rocky third game, Bhattacharjee triumphed 4-1 (10-12, 11-4, 18-16, 11-6, 11-8) for yet another title this season.