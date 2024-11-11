Natural farming covers over 80% land in Hamirpur hamlet

Harned village, a small hamlet in Hamirpur, has a tectonic shift in agricultural practice with nearly all families embracing natural farming and an estimated 82% of the village’s farmland is now dedicated to it. Of the total 264 bigha cultivable land, natural farming is being practised on 218 bigha land in Hamirpur’s Harned village. (File)

Of a total 264 bigha cultivable land, natural farming is being practised on 218 bigha by 59 farming families, who are avoiding chemical inputs and relying on locally produced resources.

Farmers are cultivating coarse grains, pulses, oilseeds, and a variety of other crops simultaneously.

To transition approximately 264 bigha of land owned by 62 farmer families in Harned village to natural farming, as part of the state government’s “Prakritik Kheti, Khushhal Kisan Yojana”, 26 farmers received two-day training sessions in the initial phase.

Subsequently, progressive farmers from the village were sent to Agriculture University in Palampur for further training and were provided subsidies to purchase indigenous breed cows.

Project director Dr Nitin Kumar Sharma in Hamirpur, under the agriculture department, said, “Today, 59 farming families in the village are practising natural farming across roughly 218 bighas, adopting crop diversity by growing multiple crops simultaneously instead of a single crop each season.”

Sharma added that while other villages are also embracing natural farming, the farmers of Harned village actively participated in the initiative and are doing better than others. “They actively participated in this initiative that’s why almost all the families are now practising natural farming in the village and it is becoming an example for others,” he said.

Lalit Kalia, a progressive farmer from the village, credits government initiatives for inspiring him to adopt natural farming methods. “After receiving training in Palampur, I began by dedicating 4 kanal land to natural farming. Encouraged by the results, I transitioned my entire farm to natural farming, abandoning all chemical fertilisers and pesticides.”

Kalia also uses homemade natural sprays like Bijamrit, Jivamrit, Drekastra, and Agnistra.

In the kharif season, his farm flourishes with a diverse range of crops, including maize, coarse grains like Kodra, Mandhal, and Kaungani, pulses (kulth, mash, and Raungi), and oilseed crops like sesame, kachalu, arbi, ginger, and turmeric. During the Rabi season, he cultivates mustard, gram, peas, and wheat, showcasing his commitment to sustainable farming practices.

From 2,669 farmers who took up natural farming at the time of Prakritik Kheti scheme’s launch, the number in the state has climbed up to 1.65 lakh.