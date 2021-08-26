Navjot Sidhu responsible for Punjab Cong turmoil: Preneet

Congress MP Preneet Kaur on Wednesday hit out at ministers and MLAs who are seeking the removal of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and held Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the present situation in the state unit.

Kaur, who is Amarinder’s wife, said the disgruntled leaders should refrain from raking up issues that were damaging the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. “They should give positive inputs to get the party back to power,” she told reporters. She also lavished praise on the chief minister for doing his best, leading the party to “many victories” and doing good work to take Punjab on the road to progress despite Covid and financial constraints.

Asked about the party leaders who are speaking out against the Congress government, the Patiala MP said they should be first asked if they were happy during the past four-and-a-half years. “This is not the time to say such things…it is damaging the party. It is for the party high command to see what is happening on the ground and do what is best for the party,” she said.

When asked if she holds the PPCC chief responsible for the current situation, the Congress leader replied, “Of course he is. He is the one who started. They are his advisers”. She said the CM showed “maturity and large-heartedness” after the party high command decided to make Sidhu the state unit president. On the demand for the CM’s replacement, Kaur said this was not up to them. “It is up to the high command,” she added.

In response to a question on Sidhu’s advisers, Kaur said, “I do not know where these advisers came from”. The PPCC president should choose his people from within the party, she said.