Chandigarh, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday dubbed Nayab Singh Saini a "dummy chief minister", claiming that if he was truly in charge of his position, he would have acted on assurances given to the party regarding wheat procurement. Nayab Saini is Haryana's 'dummy CM', alleges INLD chief Abhay Chautala

Speaking to reporters here after his party submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh highlighting various issues related to wheat procurement, the Indian National Lok Dal president called Saini a "dummy CM".

"He is a dummy CM, just a figurehead. Had he been truly in charge, he would have acted after he gave an assurance to us on the memorandum we gave on March 12.

"By now, he should have decided as wheat procurement will begin on April 1. We had raised the main issue of purchase centres as the absence of functional centres will cause serious hardship to farmers," he said.

Chautala said several new conditions have been imposed by the government on wheat purchase.

He said these conditions regarding procurement include "mandatory registration of tractor-trolley numbers, gate pass collection at mandis in-person, biometric verification..."

He claimed that such conditions never existed earlier.

"What is the need for putting such conditions? Besides, the conditions stipulate a restricted gate pass window from 6 am to 8 pm, whereas it should be available for 24 hours as farmers generally bring wheat to mandis at night to avoid fire hazards," he said.

Furthermore, he asked how farmers who bring their produce using traditional modes of transport, such as buffalo carts, bullock carts or camel carts, can obtain a gate pass.

He said that though the chief minister had given an assurance recently regarding the various demands and concerns raised by the INLD, no action had been taken so far. It was only after that that the party decided to approach the governor.

The INLD delegation which met the governor also included INLD patron Sampat Singh and state president Rampal Majra.

"We told the governor that it is a big issue in the state and directions should be given to the government," he said.

Chautala said that the INLD would hold a meeting in Panipat on March 30 to formulate a strategy concerning farmers' issues.

Taking a dig at Saini's statement asserting that there is no shortage of gas or petroleum products, Chautala retorted that while the chief minister may be receiving his supplies without difficulty, the reality on the ground is different.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.