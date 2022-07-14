NC calls Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ administrative failure, demands probe
Calling the loss of 16 lives in the Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ an administrative failure, the National Conference on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.
Former MLA and NC spokesperson Gagan Bhagat said, ‘Rather than ordering a probe into the matter, the administration is covering it up. The cloudburst was not the reason for the tragedy. A cloudburst takes place when around 100mm rain is received in an hour, but on that day the region received 25mm rain between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. The IMD had predicted the weather conditions in advance, but officials at the helm of affairs permitted 25 tents and three community kitchens to be set up in a flood-prone area. This is a criminal act,” he said.
“We strongly request the LG administration to take a decision and constitute a high-level probe headed by a retired high court justice”, he added.
-
‘Delhi-based gang helped Moosewala killing suspect get a forged passport’
About a month before Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, one of the alleged key conspirators Sachin Thapan Bishnoi got a passport issued in Delhi, using forged documents and fled the country, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while announcing the arrest of five people who helped Thapan and some other criminals get passports on fake papers. Officers said Thapan got the passport issued in the name of a man from Sangam Vihar.
-
Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders
Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Mir's lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit.
-
Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in TADA Court
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front founder-turned-separatist Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, on Wednesday requested that he be allowed to physically appear before the TADA Court for the hearing of two cases – the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and the killing of four Indian Air Force officials. On Wednesday, Malik had appeared for the hearing of the case pertaining to the killing of the officers through videoconferencing.
-
Two months after terms ended, MCD prods 37 councillors to return laptops
New Delhi: Although the terms of councillors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, which have since been merged, ended some two months ago, 37 of them have not returned their official laptops and other office accessories, officials said. Municipal authorities have written letters to the 37 former councillors from all three political parties to return the government property, they said on condition of anonymity.
-
Not permitted to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs: PAGD
Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay tributes to the 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja's troops in 1931. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “We were not allowed to go there. There used to be a holiday on this day earlier, but now things have changed,” Abdullah said.
