NC constitutes manifesto committee for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls

With an eye on the impending assembly polls scheduled to be held before September, the National Conference has constituted its manifesto committee. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and NC president Omar Abdullah (File)

The committee will be led by senior party member and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather.

The NC is buoyed by its recent performances in the Lok Sabha polls, where it had won two of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir and polled the highest number of total votes.

“Following the approval from the appropriate authority, party general secretary an official order regarding the formation of the committee was issued. The committee has been tasked with presenting a draft of the manifesto within 45 days,” party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

The last assembly elections which were held in 2014, the NC stood third after PDP and the BJP. After delimitation there are now 90 assembly seats in Kashmir Valley and NC leaders are hopeful the party will emerge as the largest party in the UT.

Senior party members including Mian Altaf Ahmed, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sakina Itoo, Sharifuddin Shariq, Muhammad Yousuf Taing, Prof Nisar Ali, Khalid Najeeb Suhrawardy, Muzaffar Ahmad Khan and Shaukat Ahmad Mir are also members of the committee.