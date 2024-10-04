After speculations that some senior leaders have opened channels of communication with the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the National Conference (NC) on Friday termed it as “unfounded” rumors and asked people not to get swayed by them. The NC reiterated that the party is part of the India Bloc. NC denies ‘back channel talks’ with BJP for govt formation in J&K

“JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumors of ‘back channel’ talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc. Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations. We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumor-mongering,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

Elections for all 90 seats, which were held in three phases, ended on October 1 and now all political parties, and independent candidates are waiting for results as counting will be held on October 8. From couple of days, the rumors started making rounds that some NC leaders have opened channels of communication with the Centre and the BJP. While, people familiar with the matter said NC president Farooq Abdullah had met some top leaders in Pahalgam where he travelled soon after the elections concluded.

This all began with a tweet of Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone who wrote about back channel talks without naming any one.

“And now off to Delhi to meet his masters. What thuggery people have gone through,” he wrote on X. However, in a post on Friday, Lone said he didn’t name anyone.

“Just to keep the record straight. Y on earth is my name being dragged. I have not accused anybody of meeting anybody anywhere. It is just that probably I was tagged,” he wrote on X.

Former city mayor, who contested elections as an Independent candidate from Hazratbal, Srinagar, also said the NC was in talks with the BJP.

“Two meetings and negotiations held on a potential NC-BJP alliance. One at a luxury hotel in Pahalgam on Wednesday — late evening — mediator a known political fixer. Another, Thursday early morning at the Pahalgam Golf Course — mediator a reputed big businessman,” Mattu wrote on X.

“Rumours? The NC-BJP negotiations have happened in Pahalgam headed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah himself — accompanied by the “apolitical” mediators. Let NC deny this, I’ll be happy to share the names, details, venue and times of the two meetings,” the tweet further read.

The NC is part of the India Bloc and in Lok Sabha polls the NC contested three Lok Sabha seats from J&K and the Congress contested two. In the assembly polls, the NC contested 51 seats, while the Congress contested 32, two seats were left for allies Panthers Party and CPI(M) and on seven seats both Congress and the NC had friendly contest.