NC revels in ‘fulfilled promises’ as J&K govt completes one month

Despite facing challenges, the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government which on Saturday completed its first month in office has been able to take some big steps listed in its election manifesto. J&K CM Omar Abdullah completed his first month in office. (File)

The National Conference won 42 seats in the assembly polls and later found support from four independent legislators. Along with its allies, the NC-led govt has more than 50 members in the 90-member house.

Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 29 assembly members in the House, six other legislators — three from the Peoples Democratic Party, Sajjad Lone, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad and Shabir Ahmad Kulley — made for a strong Opposition for the NC during the first assembly session, which was frequently disrupted by the saffron party’s legislators.

On completion of the first month in governance, however, the ruling party is busy boasting of the work it has managed to complete.

“Today, we complete 30 days of the JKNC-led government. Under the able leadership of our honourable chief minister @OmarAbdullah the government has already taken big strides towards development & dignity for every single resident of J&K! Ek mahina char vaada, har faisle me mazboot irada!,” NC wrote on X, attaching an image of the promises that the government has managed to fulfil in its first month.

Topping the list was the resolution passed in the assembly about the special status and statehood, restoration of the November-December academic calendar and age relaxation for the candidates appearing for combined competitive examination.

“The public government was formed after six years and with huge participation of people in assembly elections in which the NC emerged as the largest political party edging its opponents, the BJP and the PDP. The biggest success of the new government has been the rush of common people outside the civil secretariat both in Jammu as well as in Srinagar. In the past six years when Jammu and Kashmir was under direct central rule, common people including political leaders seldom visited the secretariat,” an OSD of a senior minister said.

“We allow anybody who wishes to visit the minister. Earlier, we tried to formulate a list but when we saw the rush, we allowed every delegation to have brief interaction with the minister,” the official said, adding, “It seems as if people are getting an audience after six years of gap.”

Abid Ahmad, a city resident, said one month is too little time to check the performance of any government but the first 30 days of Omar Abdullah has been satisfying.

“We know Jammu and Kashmir is still a UT, but the government has tried to bring some relief to people, especially the distribution of power between two regions. Hopefully, in the next six months to one year the government should fulfil its promise of free 200 units of power, gas cylinders and an increase in the quota of ration.” he said.

Javeed Ahmad, who runs a higher secondary school, singled out the change in academic calendar, calling it a “big gift” to the people. “The first month has been very impressive. Though the road ahead will be bumpy, I think the government should fulfil almost all its promises,” he added.