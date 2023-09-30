NCB cop’s brother caught with 1.4 lakh bribe in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar unit of the anti-corruption bureau on Friday arrested a middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1.4 lakh from a Saharanpur resident on behalf of two cops posted with the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB). The Yamunanagar unit of the anti-corruption bureau on Friday arrested a middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ 1.4 lakh from a Saharanpur resident on behalf of two cops posted with the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB). (HT File)

He was identified as Islam, a resident of Karnal and the brother of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mehboob Ali, who is posted with HSNCB in Yamunanagar. The other cop, on whose behalf the accused was taking the bribe, is Ali’s colleague ASI Pawan.

All three have been booked by the ACB on the complaint of Bilal, who had alleged that the cops sought ₹2.5 lakh on pretext of removing his name from an NDPS case registered with them.

He said that the deal was stuck at ₹1.4 lakh and as informed, the money was to be delivered to Islam, but he filed a complaint with the ACB on its toll-free number.

Inspector Suresh from the ACB said that Islam was arrested red-handed from Karnal’s Kunjpura area after they followed him.

A case was registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The two cops are yet to be arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!